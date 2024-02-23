JAVA Software Developer SD15R – Gauteng Pretoria

International IT company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an expert Java Developer to fulfill a fundamental role on a global project team.

Role is long-term contract opportunity ; Hybrid

RESTful API, SOAP, JSON, jQuery

Developer IDE tools (NetBeans, IntelliJ, or Eclipse)

Spring MVC

J2EE Application servers: JBoss, WebLogic, WebSphere, Glassfish, Apache Tomcat etc

Experience with Build, repository and CI tools such as Ant and Maven, Subversion, CVS and Hudson / Jenkins.

Experience in SDLC, and Agile is beneficial

Modern JavaScript framework like React, Angular, Amber.

Angular (ng-router, UI Router, ng-resource)

RESTful API

Build responsive HTML, CSS3 and Bootstrap is beneficial

Node.js or other modern JavaScript libraries is useful

AWS DevOps experience with AWS IAM, EKS, ECS, EC2, RDS, S3, Docker and Kubernetes and other Cloud technologies

Terraform Deployments, CI/ CD (Jenkins Github) and DevSecOps (Security Hub, CIS) experience

Understanding Cloud Technologies and Infrastructure (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud)

Desired Skills:

DEVOPS

J2EE

JAVA

