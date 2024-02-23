My client is seeking a Lead Angular Developer with at least 5 years’ worth of experience in Front end development and familiarity with Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture to lead the development and implementation of Angular-based applications. This is a 3 year contract.
- Relevant qualification
- Atleast 5+ years’ worth of experience in Front end development
- At least 3 years’ worth of experience using Angular, TypeScript or similar technologies.
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Agile working experience advantageous
Technical skills:
- JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)
- JavaScript Testing Framework
- NodeJS (advantageous)
- REST / (OData / Graph QL)
- Git (version handling)
- Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM
- Knowledge of design patterns
- Knowledge of Frontend development technologies, Web Application Web Services Design Deployment
Advantageous technical skills:
- Familiarity with Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture
- Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms eg. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)
- Knowledge of Java
Experience in:
- Docker
- Azure DevOps
- Microsoft Azure
- Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI CD) with Azure DevOps
Understanding of:
- Cloud technologies, and emerging computing trends
- Webpages including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a webpage.
- Authentication concepts patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (LDAP, WEBEAM etc.)
- Lead Front End Developer.
- Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams
- Development of backend and frontend user stories.
- Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.
- Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)
- Liaise with stakeholders and team members.
- Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.
- Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)
- Willing to travel internationally.
- PR reviews and guidance
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming/configuration
- Critical Thinking
- Time Management