Lead Angular Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is seeking a Lead Angular Developer with at least 5 years’ worth of experience in Front end development and familiarity with Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture to lead the development and implementation of Angular-based applications. This is a 3 year contract.

Relevant qualification

Atleast 5+ years’ worth of experience in Front end development

At least 3 years’ worth of experience using Angular, TypeScript or similar technologies.

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Agile working experience advantageous

Technical skills:

JavaScript + JS UI frameworks (ReactJS / Angular, NodeJS)

JavaScript Testing Framework

NodeJS (advantageous)

REST / (OData / Graph QL)

Git (version handling)

Methodologies AGILE or SCRUM

Knowledge of design patterns

Knowledge of Frontend development technologies, Web Application Web Services Design Deployment

Advantageous technical skills:

Familiarity with Architecture, Cloud Architecture and Container Architecture

Experience with Container Orchestration Platforms eg. Azure Kubernetes Services (AKS)

Knowledge of Java

Experience in:

Docker

Azure DevOps

Microsoft Azure

Experience in implementing Continuous Integration and Deployment (CI CD) with Azure DevOps

Understanding of:

Cloud technologies, and emerging computing trends

Webpages including create, configure, monitor, and deploy a webpage.

Authentication concepts patterns, such as Active Directory Domain Services (LDAP, WEBEAM etc.)

Lead Front End Developer.

Pro-active knowledge sharing, mentoring, and coaching of members from the same or other teams

Development of backend and frontend user stories.

Take actively part in all regular Scrum ceremonies.

Contribute to refinement of user stories (user stories at the beginning of a development sprint might not be fully specified)

Liaise with stakeholders and team members.

Clarify open points possibly making proposals and/or developing a prototype for further discussion.

Provide support for existing solutions (DevOps)

Willing to travel internationally.

PR reviews and guidance

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming/configuration

Critical Thinking

Time Management

