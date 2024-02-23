Mobile App Developer

An exciting opportunity for a skilled Mobile App Developer to join telecommunications company focused on research, development and manufacturing of consumer telemetry devices and control panels. Ideal candidate must reside in Durban as this is a full-time office-based role.

Responsibilities:

Maintaining and developing Flutter-based applications for multiple platforms

Enhancing existing apps

Pioneering new software solutions

Work in a dynamic, agile environment

Adhering to project plans and scopes

Opportunity to work with Python 3, and QT5 graphical interfaces

Requirements:

Degree, Diploma or any IT Related Certification

Flutter and Dart

Working with TCP Sockets, and RESTful API

Comfortable on a Linux machine (OpenSUSE or Ubuntu), There are no Microsoft Windows PC’s

Bloc State Management

UX and UI skills, just some sort of experience with creating user experiences

MySQL and or other relational database skills

Must be a self-starter and able to make critical decisions

Android experience (Java or Kotlin)

IOS experience (Swift or Objective C)

Windows, Linux, and Web Flutter experience

Desired Skills:

IOS experience

Java

Kotlin

Python 3

