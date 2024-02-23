Operational Technology Architect

Role Context and Purpose:

The role is accountable for developing Architecture within Digital Technology (DT) across the Operational Technology (OT) domain. This role’s purpose is to select new technologies and the effective design of platforms to achieve the required business value via sound architecture principles.

Scale: True global reach, interactions covering all levels (including executive levels), delivery of value with $4 of Ms of potential outcome.

Responsible for developing common architecture consisting of information, data, application, and technology architecture layers for effectively and efficiently realising enterprise and OT strategies by creating key models and practices that describe the baseline and target architectures.

Role Accountabilities:

Work Accountabilities:

– Participate in the global process to manage new technology ideas and demands, providing research, analysis, design review and recommendations to leadership.

– Provide design support to projects and business groups to ensure efficient and safe technology architectures are delivered.

– Proactively managing global leader stakeholders in a matrixed organisation; developing a trusted advisor and teaming approach.

– Collaborating with the team to identify, select and implement appropriate solutions.

– Monitor and research emerging innovations with a view to determining functionality that may provide business value.

Define and Maintain Reference Architecture:

– Define/Maintain the architecture repository.

– Select reference viewpoints.

– Select a modelling approach.

– Approve baseline architectural domain descriptions.

– Identify EA building blocks.

– Approve baseline architectures.

– Approve target architectures.

– Define baseline domain architectures.

– Define target domain architectures.

Select opportunities and solutions:

– Confirm key enterprise change attributes.

– Identify possible enterprise drivers.

– Consider EA maturity.

– Review and assess gap analysis.

– Evaluate potential solutions.

– Assess Enterprise dependencies.

– Assess Request for EA work.

– Identify potential enterprise architecture solutions.

– Identify potential domain architecture solutions.

– Confirm enterprise architecture readiness.

– Formulate high-level implementation and migration strategy.

– Identify EA programmes and projects.

– Develop transition architecture.

– Confirm domain architecture readiness.

Define architecture implementation:

– Validate and prioritise the enterprise architecture implementation and migration plan.

– Confirm transition enterprise architecture increments and phases.

– Define enterprise architecture implementation governance.

– Update architecture repository.

– Compile enterprise architecture implementation roadmap.

– Obtain approval of architecture roadmap.

– Define domain architecture implementation governance.

– Compile domain architecture implementation roadmap.

– Validate and prioritise the domain architecture implementation and migration plan.

– Confirm transition domain architecture increments and phases.

Stakeholder Accountabilities:

Internal:

– Business, DT

External:

– Service providers, analyst organisations, our clients peers.

Person Specification (list the minimum essential requirements for the role)

Qualifications:

– Bachelor’s Degree in IT / OT related fields.

Experience:

– 8+ years in a corporate IT / OT environment, in senior leadership roles.

– 8+ years’ experience in IT /OT technology architecture.

– Experience in a related technical field (application development, deployment/implementation, and infrastructure).

Tools:

Certificates:

Certifications preferred but not required.

– TOGAF or equivalent Architecture qualification.

– MDP / MBA or equivalent management qualification.

Competencies (list the knowledge, skills and required behaviors of the specific role):

Technical & Functional

– Full technology solutions architecture lifecycle, including requirements-gathering, vendor selection, design, costing, and non-functional optionality.

– Formidable team working skills across matrixed client, supplier, and geographically dispersed virtual teams.

– Experience in the effective and efficient operation of IT / OT infrastructure and applications services in multi-national companies.

– Experience in delivery that includes the use of external supplier and offshore resources.

– Experience in the development of technology and system strategies and roadmaps to address business strategy.

– Experience in the development of effective standards and policies governing IT / OT matters.

– Experience in engaging with a wide range of stakeholders across a culturally and geographically diverse organization.

– Proven business and financial acumen.

– Experience in the mentoring and development of staff members.

Desired Skills:

architect

togaf

hybrid

