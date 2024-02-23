Project Manager

Our client, a large South African retailer, is looking for a seasoned Project Manager with experience in managing different project types including E-commerce/B2B implementations as well as CRM projects

Responsibilities:

Manage large, complex CRM and E-Commerce projects from inception to completion

Ensuring all projects are delivered on time, within scope and budget whilst maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance

Establish governance structures/committees, ensuring proper scoping, planning, budgeting, risk management, and stakeholder identification/engagement

Help transition qualified projects from Waterfall to Agile methodology, providing governance to activities like retrospectives and backlog management

Develop full-scale project plans and schedule project timelines

Manage project budget and resource allocation

Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the projects to stakeholders

Ensure adherence to project governance standards and methodologies

Requirements:

Minimum 5 years experience managing large, complex CRM and E-Commerce projects

Strong Familiarity with project management tools such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Planner, and Microsoft Projects

Proven expertise in project planning, scheduling, tracking, and reporting

Certification in project management (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2)

In-depth understanding of project governance and experience with implementing governance structures

Exceptional leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills

Ability to manage cross-functional teams

Advanced problem-solving and analytical skills

Strong adaptability and capacity to work in fast-paced environments

