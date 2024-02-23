Project Manager – Gauteng Germiston

Our client, a large South African retailer, is looking for a seasoned Project Manager with experience in managing different project types including E-commerce/B2B implementations as well as CRM projects
Responsibilities:
- Manage large, complex CRM and E-Commerce projects from inception to completion
- Ensuring all projects are delivered on time, within scope and budget whilst maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance
- Establish governance structures/committees, ensuring proper scoping, planning, budgeting, risk management, and stakeholder identification/engagement
- Help transition qualified projects from Waterfall to Agile methodology, providing governance to activities like retrospectives and backlog management
- Develop full-scale project plans and schedule project timelines
- Manage project budget and resource allocation
- Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the projects to stakeholders
- Ensure adherence to project governance standards and methodologies
Requirements:
- Minimum 5 years experience managing large, complex CRM and E-Commerce projects
- Strong Familiarity with project management tools such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Planner, and Microsoft Projects
- Proven expertise in project planning, scheduling, tracking, and reporting
- Certification in project management (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2)
- In-depth understanding of project governance and experience with implementing governance structures
- Exceptional leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills
- Ability to manage cross-functional teams
- Advanced problem-solving and analytical skills
- Strong adaptability and capacity to work in fast-paced environments
Should you not have been contacted within two weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Certification
- Experience Managing Large Complex Projects
- Project Planning Experience
- Project Management Tools
- Understanding in Project Governance