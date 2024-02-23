Project Manager – Gauteng Germiston

Feb 23, 2024

Our client, a large South African retailer, is looking for a seasoned Project Manager with experience in managing different project types including E-commerce/B2B implementations as well as CRM projects

Responsibilities:

  • Manage large, complex CRM and E-Commerce projects from inception to completion
  • Ensuring all projects are delivered on time, within scope and budget whilst maintaining the highest standards of quality and compliance
  • Establish governance structures/committees, ensuring proper scoping, planning, budgeting, risk management, and stakeholder identification/engagement
  • Help transition qualified projects from Waterfall to Agile methodology, providing governance to activities like retrospectives and backlog management
  • Develop full-scale project plans and schedule project timelines
  • Manage project budget and resource allocation
  • Implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs
  • Constantly monitor and report on progress of the projects to stakeholders
  • Ensure adherence to project governance standards and methodologies

Requirements:

  • Minimum 5 years experience managing large, complex CRM and E-Commerce projects
  • Strong Familiarity with project management tools such as Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Planner, and Microsoft Projects
  • Proven expertise in project planning, scheduling, tracking, and reporting
  • Certification in project management (e.g., PMP, PRINCE2)
  • In-depth understanding of project governance and experience with implementing governance structures
  • Exceptional leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills
  • Ability to manage cross-functional teams
  • Advanced problem-solving and analytical skills
  • Strong adaptability and capacity to work in fast-paced environments

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management Certification
  • Experience Managing Large Complex Projects
  • Project Planning Experience
  • Project Management Tools
  • Understanding in Project Governance

