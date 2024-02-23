Projects Specialist

The purpose of this role is to manage projects and the implementation of Continuous Improvement initiatives to plant, equipment and processes to optimise utilisation of organisational resources
Requirements:
- National Diploma in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering and a recognized qualification in Project Management
- Minimum of 5 years in a similar role within the Automotive
- Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Engineering of Mechanical Engineering
Responsibilities:
Project Initiation:
• Identify opportunities for improvements with internal and external customers and propose alternative solutions
• Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects
• Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control
• Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for projects or sub projects and monitor and control actual cost against budget
Project Planning:
• Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution
• Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules
• Collate all project information (Drawings, specifications, data, special instructions, etc.)
Design & Drawing:
• Plan and determine drawing requirements to produce engineering drawings
• Use CAD computer programmes as a design tool to produce drawings to specifications Project Management:
• Supervise a project team of a developmental, technical or small project to deliver project objectives
• Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work
• Raise requests for samples and update the sample request register
• Oversee/produce initial product samples
• Commission machines and equipment or pilot and test new/existing products
Project Administration:
• Plan, organise and support project meetings and workshops
• Provide procurement administration support to projects
Continuous Improvement:
• Conduct Research & Development of new/existing technologies/plant/products
• Implement Continuous Improvement initiatives:
o Kaizen
o Six Sigma
o Standardised Work
o VA/VE (Value Added/Value Engineered)
Process Control:
• Monitor Products processed
• Document and issue engineering change reports
• Ensure that all processes are capable of supporting production
• Set-up production line standards
• Optimise plant layout to improve material and product flow in plant
Production:
• Monitor Products processed
• Ensures correct start-up procedures are compiled with and the machinery is running at the start of the shift
• Ensures that all reporting on machinery downtime/production is done
• Monitors rejects and scrap and ensure scrap and reject targets are met
• Assist production controller in Adhoc projects
Quality:
• Develop production systems to ensure product quality is maintained
• Must ensure that the quality requirements are maintained
• Productivity improvements – Value engineering:
• Suggest and implement productivity improvements
• Assess VA/VE possibilities and implement cost downs
• Plan and assist production areas regarding productivity improvements Continuous Improvement:
• Monitor continuous improvements and make suggestions to maximise production output. Maintenance & Safety:
• Ensures all planned maintenance schedules are adhered to.
• Ensures safe working conditions and the application of safe working practices.
Reporting:
• Compile Project Reports and Presentations
Desired Skills:
- Automotive
- Manufacturing
- Project Planning