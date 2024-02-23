Projects Specialist

Feb 23, 2024

The purpose of this role is to manage projects and the implementation of Continuous Improvement initiatives to plant, equipment and processes to optimise utilisation of organisational resources

Requirements:

  • National Diploma in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering and a recognized qualification in Project Management
  • Minimum of 5 years in a similar role within the Automotive
  • Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Engineering of Mechanical Engineering

Responsibilities:

Project Initiation:
Identify opportunities for improvements with internal and external customers and propose alternative solutions
• Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects
• Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control
• Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for projects or sub projects and monitor and control actual cost against budget
Project Planning:
Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution
• Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules
• Collate all project information (Drawings, specifications, data, special instructions, etc.)
Design & Drawing:
Plan and determine drawing requirements to produce engineering drawings
• Use CAD computer programmes as a design tool to produce drawings to specifications Project Management:
Supervise a project team of a developmental, technical or small project to deliver project objectives
• Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work
• Raise requests for samples and update the sample request register
• Oversee/produce initial product samples
• Commission machines and equipment or pilot and test new/existing products
Project Administration:
Plan, organise and support project meetings and workshops
• Provide procurement administration support to projects
Continuous Improvement:
Conduct Research & Development of new/existing technologies/plant/products
• Implement Continuous Improvement initiatives:
o Kaizen
o Six Sigma
o Standardised Work
o VA/VE (Value Added/Value Engineered)
Process Control:
Monitor Products processed
• Document and issue engineering change reports
• Ensure that all processes are capable of supporting production
• Set-up production line standards
• Optimise plant layout to improve material and product flow in plant
Production:
• Ensures correct start-up procedures are compiled with and the machinery is running at the start of the shift
• Ensures that all reporting on machinery downtime/production is done
• Monitors rejects and scrap and ensure scrap and reject targets are met
• Assist production controller in Adhoc projects
Quality:
Develop production systems to ensure product quality is maintained
• Must ensure that the quality requirements are maintained
• Productivity improvements – Value engineering:
• Suggest and implement productivity improvements
• Assess VA/VE possibilities and implement cost downs
• Plan and assist production areas regarding productivity improvements Continuous Improvement:
Monitor continuous improvements and make suggestions to maximise production output. Maintenance & Safety:
 Ensures all planned maintenance schedules are adhered to.
• Ensures safe working conditions and the application of safe working practices.
Reporting:
• Compile Project Reports and Presentations

Desired Skills:

  • Automotive
  • Manufacturing
  • Project Planning

