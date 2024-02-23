Projects Specialist

The purpose of this role is to manage projects and the implementation of Continuous Improvement initiatives to plant, equipment and processes to optimise utilisation of organisational resources

Requirements:

National Diploma in Mechanical or Industrial Engineering and a recognized qualification in Project Management

Minimum of 5 years in a similar role within the Automotive

Bachelor of Technology in Industrial Engineering of Mechanical Engineering

Responsibilities:

Project Initiation:

• Identify opportunities for improvements with internal and external customers and propose alternative solutions

• Conduct project feasibility studies to establish the viability of proposed projects

• Contribute to project initiation, scope definition and scope change control

• Participate in the estimation and preparation of cost budgets for projects or sub projects and monitor and control actual cost against budget

Project Planning:

• Schedule project activities to facilitate effective project execution

• Monitor, evaluate and communicate project schedules

• Collate all project information (Drawings, specifications, data, special instructions, etc.)

Design & Drawing:

• Plan and determine drawing requirements to produce engineering drawings

• Use CAD computer programmes as a design tool to produce drawings to specifications Project Management:

• Supervise a project team of a developmental, technical or small project to deliver project objectives

• Identify, suggest and implement corrective actions to improve quality of project work

• Raise requests for samples and update the sample request register

• Oversee/produce initial product samples

• Commission machines and equipment or pilot and test new/existing products

Project Administration:

• Plan, organise and support project meetings and workshops

• Provide procurement administration support to projects

Continuous Improvement:

• Conduct Research & Development of new/existing technologies/plant/products

• Implement Continuous Improvement initiatives:

o Kaizen

o Six Sigma

o Standardised Work

o VA/VE (Value Added/Value Engineered)

Process Control:

• Monitor Products processed

• Document and issue engineering change reports

• Ensure that all processes are capable of supporting production

• Set-up production line standards

• Optimise plant layout to improve material and product flow in plant

Production:

• Monitor Products processed

• Ensures correct start-up procedures are compiled with and the machinery is running at the start of the shift

• Ensures that all reporting on machinery downtime/production is done

• Monitors rejects and scrap and ensure scrap and reject targets are met

• Assist production controller in Adhoc projects

Quality:

• Develop production systems to ensure product quality is maintained

• Must ensure that the quality requirements are maintained

• Productivity improvements – Value engineering:

• Suggest and implement productivity improvements

• Assess VA/VE possibilities and implement cost downs

• Plan and assist production areas regarding productivity improvements Continuous Improvement:

• Monitor continuous improvements and make suggestions to maximise production output. Maintenance & Safety:

• Ensures all planned maintenance schedules are adhered to.

• Ensures safe working conditions and the application of safe working practices.

Reporting:

• Compile Project Reports and Presentations

Desired Skills:

Automotive

Manufacturing

Project Planning

