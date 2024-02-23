SDx redesigns enterprise fabric across sectors

With the proliferation of software-defined everything (SDx) technologies such as software-defined networking (SDN), software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN), and software-defined storage, organisations across various sectors are experiencing transformative shifts in their digital infrastructure.

Kiran Raj, practice head of disruptive tech at GlobalData, comments: “The surge in the adoption of agile IT solutions, fueled by SDx technologies, is revolutionising how enterprises manage their digital assets and workflows.

“From streamlining network operations to enhancing storage efficiency, SDx is driving tangible benefits and reshaping the fabric of enterprise IT.

“Beyond infrastructure, SDx is propelling a shift towards software-controlled business operations, introducing concepts like software-defined vehicles and software-defined manufacturing. This move towards agility is ushering in a new era of efficiency and adaptability for enterprises.”

Saurabh Daga, associate project manager for disruptive tech at GlobalData, adds: “As SDx technologies reshape enterprise operations, GlobalData anticipates a profound impact on innovation cycles and market responsiveness.

“This evolution towards agile, software-defined ecosystems signifies a fundamental transformation in how enterprises navigate digital landscapes, ensuring they remain competitive and adaptable.”

GlobalData’s “Agile IT: How Software-Defined Everything (SDx) Transforms Enterprise Fabric” report delves into a comprehensive analysis of over 50 real-world implementations of SDx technologies across diverse sectors, including automotive, technology, telecom, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, healthcare, energy & power, and consumer & retail. It categorizes these implementations based on various SDx technologies.

For instance, Honda partnered with KPIT Technologies to develop software-defined mobility (SDM) to enhance global service offerings by leveraging expertise in autonomous driving, vehicle electrification, and infotainment systems.

In partnership with Cisco, Intel implemented SDN in chip manufacturing under IDM 2.0 to improve scalability, availability, and security, signaling a shift to a software-centric approach.

Kratos and Rancher Government Solutions collaborated on virtual ground systems deployment using Kratos’ OpenSpace Platform to enable flexible connectivity between satellites, orbits, and payloads.

Daga concludes: “While the potential benefits of SDx technologies are significant, it is crucial to address challenges such as interoperability, security concerns, and the need for skilled personnel to maximize the success of SDx implementations.”