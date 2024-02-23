Senior Business Analyst (Contract) – Gauteng Houghton Estate

Location: Hybrid work: 3 to 4 days onsite in Rosebank Office

Job Description:

Our client is currently seeking a suitably qualified Business Analyst to join the OTTO program. OTTO is focused on the Operational Technology ‘Take-On’ across our clients group driving risk reduction and value generation.

The Business Analyst is responsible for ensuring business requirements and change for new systems and technology or changes to existing systems and technology are captured according to the digital technology process. Reporting to the program manger the role works primarily with business stakeholders and internal digital technology stakeholders to understand business needs and facilitates the process from requirement capture through to testing and operational readiness for the program.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated skills and experience as follows:

Qualifications:

Tertiary-level qualifications in information systems and digital technology.

Qualifications in project management (preferred).

ITIL Certification (preferred).

Experience:

Experience in mining industry and operations (or similar).

Exposure to foundational IT projects such as infrastructure (networks/hosting) as well as operational technology platforms (such as SCADA).

Minimum 5 years’ experience requirements elicitation, scoping, and business requirements documentation.

Project management experience.

Stakeholder engagement at all levels.

Technical Knowledge and Skills:

Strong knowledge of business analysis methods and frameworks for designing and implementing business systems.

Awareness of change management practices necessary to sustain business systems and applications.

Sound understanding of requirements elicitation, use case development and user acceptance testing of complex systems.

Well-developed interpersonal skills, effective written and oral communication skills

Strong business acumen

Strong organisational, administrative and coordination skills along with a high attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

