Senior Full Stack Developer

Feb 23, 2024

We are looking for an experienced and talented Team Lead Developer to join our dynamic [URL Removed] will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining both front-end and back-end applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong proficiency in multiple programming languages, frameworks, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions.

What you’ll do:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.

  • Design and develop robust and scalable software solutions, both on the front end and back end.

  • Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.

  • Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.

  • Lead and mentor junior developers, fostering a collaborative and productive team environment.

  • Participate in architectural design and decision-making processes.

  • Troubleshoot, debug and optimize applications for performance and security.

  • Stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in full-stack development.

Overall Environment:

  • Front End Tech:

    • Angular 16

    • Highcharts

    • Pdf-lib

    • Rxjs

    • Html5

    • JavaScript

    • Material

  • Back End Tech:

    • Java 11

    • Spring boot

    • Spring Data JPA

    • Hibernate

    • Aws s3

    • Aws SQS

    • Aws cloudfront

    • Aws PostgreSQL RDS

    • PDF box

    • Hazelcast

    • Soap

    • REST API

    • Swagger

    • JUNIT 5

    • Apache Tomcat

    • SAML SSO

    • JCraft sftp

    • OpenAPI

  • Overall:

    • Bitbucket

    • Bamboo

    • Sonar cube

    • Dynatrace

    • Elastic Logs

Your Expertise:

  • At least 5 years of development experience using:

    • Java

    • Spring Boot

    • Angular (latest versions preferred, but we are flexible)

    • Jasper Reports would be a GREAT advantage

  • Experience in leading cross functional or development teams

Personal Attributes:

  • The suitable candidate must be senior and must have the ability to work independently and take ownership of the task allocated.

  • Must be a team player and must be mature in dealing with situations.

  • Excellent Communicator.

  • Proven experience dealing with stakeholders and product owners.

  • Problem solver and ability to take up challenges.

Desired Skills:

  • Adaptability
  • Authenticity
  • Partnership
  • Ingenuity
  • Mastery

