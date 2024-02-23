Senior Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking for an experienced and talented Team Lead Developer to join our dynamic [URL Removed] will be responsible for designing, developing, and maintaining both front-end and back-end applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong proficiency in multiple programming languages, frameworks, and a proven track record of delivering high-quality software solutions.
What you’ll do:
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand project requirements and objectives.
- Design and develop robust and scalable software solutions, both on the front end and back end.
- Write clean, maintainable, and efficient code.
- Conduct code reviews and provide constructive feedback to team members.
- Lead and mentor junior developers, fostering a collaborative and productive team environment.
- Participate in architectural design and decision-making processes.
- Troubleshoot, debug and optimize applications for performance and security.
- Stay updated on emerging trends and technologies in full-stack development.
Overall Environment:
- Front End Tech:
- Angular 16
- Highcharts
- Pdf-lib
- Rxjs
- Html5
- JavaScript
- Material
- Back End Tech:
- Java 11
- Spring boot
- Spring Data JPA
- Hibernate
- Aws s3
- Aws SQS
- Aws cloudfront
- Aws PostgreSQL RDS
- PDF box
- Hazelcast
- Soap
- REST API
- Swagger
- JUNIT 5
- Apache Tomcat
- SAML SSO
- JCraft sftp
- OpenAPI
- Overall:
- Bitbucket
- Bamboo
- Sonar cube
- Dynatrace
- Elastic Logs
Your Expertise:
- At least 5 years of development experience using:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- Angular (latest versions preferred, but we are flexible)
- Jasper Reports would be a GREAT advantage
- Experience in leading cross functional or development teams
Personal Attributes:
- The suitable candidate must be senior and must have the ability to work independently and take ownership of the task allocated.
- Must be a team player and must be mature in dealing with situations.
- Excellent Communicator.
- Proven experience dealing with stakeholders and product owners.
- Problem solver and ability to take up challenges.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery