Senior Oracle DBA – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Installing and upgrading the database server and application tools
- Allocating System storage and planning future storage requirements for the database system
- Modifying the database structure, as necessary from information given by application developers.
- Enrolling users and maintaining system security
- Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
- Controlling and monitoring user access to the database
- Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database
- Planning for backup and recovery of database information.
- Maintaining archived data
- Contacting Database Vendor for technical support
- Generating Various reports by querying from database as per need
- Perform database monitoring, tuning and capacity planning
- Architect and define backup/ recovery strategies
- Optimize database access and allocate/ re-allocates database resources for optimum configuration, database performance and cost.
- Manage schema changes and Implementations
- Implement advanced database security features
- Install and maintain database products
- Audit user activity to ensure integrity and performance of the database
- Establish standards, policies, and procedures for database administration
- Define and Implement alerts on data.
SKILLSET
- 10 years plus Oracle DBA experience with following components
- Oracle versions (12c; 19C 21C)
- Oracle Forms and Reports
- Oracle Apex
- Oracle Rest Data Services (ORDS) preferable
- Experience working with Oracle container databases (CDB’s) and pluggable databases (PDB’s)
- Linux experience
- Oracle PAAS and SAAS experience preferable
- Oracle OCI experience preferable
- Database and Code performance tuning and optimisation experience required
DELIVERY EXPECTATIONS
- Standard DBA support of 26 Prod databases and 40 non-prod databases.
- Database Performance Tuning
- PL/SQL performance Tuning
- Troubleshooting application issues
- Oracle DB patching Database environment optimisation
Desired Skills:
- Oracle PAAS and SAAS