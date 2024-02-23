Senior Oracle DBA

Feb 23, 2024

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Installing and upgrading the database server and application tools
  • Allocating System storage and planning future storage requirements for the database system
  • Modifying the database structure, as necessary from information given by application developers.
  • Enrolling users and maintaining system security
  • Ensuring compliance with database vendor license agreement
  • Controlling and monitoring user access to the database
  • Monitoring and optimizing the performance of the database
  • Planning for backup and recovery of database information.
  • Maintaining archived data
  • Contacting Database Vendor for technical support
  • Generating Various reports by querying from database as per need
  • Perform database monitoring, tuning and capacity planning
  • Architect and define backup/ recovery strategies
  • Optimize database access and allocate/ re-allocates database resources for optimum configuration, database performance and cost.
  • Manage schema changes and Implementations
  • Implement advanced database security features
  • Install and maintain database products
  • Audit user activity to ensure integrity and performance of the database
  • Establish standards, policies, and procedures for database administration
  • Define and Implement alerts on data.

SKILLSET

  • 10 years plus Oracle DBA experience with following components
  • Oracle versions (12c; 19C 21C)
  • Oracle Forms and Reports
  • Oracle Apex
  • Oracle Rest Data Services (ORDS) preferable
  • Experience working with Oracle container databases (CDB’s) and pluggable databases (PDB’s)
  • Linux experience
  • Oracle PAAS and SAAS experience preferable
  • Oracle OCI experience preferable
  • Database and Code performance tuning and optimisation experience required

DELIVERY EXPECTATIONS

  • Standard DBA support of 26 Prod databases and 40 non-prod databases.
  • Database Performance Tuning
  • PL/SQL performance Tuning
  • Troubleshooting application issues
  • Oracle DB patching Database environment optimisation

Desired Skills:

  • Oracle PAAS and SAAS

