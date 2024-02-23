Senior Reference and Master Data Management Specialists

Objective of this Scope of Work

The Senior Reference and Master Data Management Specialists will be responsible for the creation and maintenance of the enterprise frameworks, standards, processes and procedures applicable to the management of master and reference data for the organisation. They will ensure that Master and Reference data practices are aligned to industry, and mature the practice and entrench within operations. The overall objective of the role is to drive good quality key/critical master and reference data for the organisation Group.

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Desired Skills:

Analysis and problem solving

Effective Communication

Planning and organising

Service and stakeholder focus

Conceptual thinking

Drive for results

Attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Minimum qualification Required:

– A minimum of a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Information Management OR equivalent;

– A minimum of five to eight years’ experience in a data management environment

