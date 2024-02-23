SENIOR SOFTWARE TESTER (36 MONTHS CONTRACT) at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary
Perform a Quality Assurance function for software development and deployment by performing manual and automated tests to ensure that system changes and new requirements are fit for purpose, mitigate risks, and prevent system issues.
Minimum Requirements
TECHNICAL COMPETENCY
Data analysisRelevant Pension Fund and Investment management regulatory knowledge
Business writing skills
Testing principles and knowledge of automation testing processes e.i: ALM, Java Selenium or similar test automation tools
Ability to Analyse Business Requirements
Requirements Traceability Matrix Creation (RTM)
Create Test Plans and Test Cases
Oversee Test Planning, Design and Review
Log defects and retest defects as part of Resolution
Oversee testing sessions. System Integration Testing (SIT), Functional Testing, Regression Testing and User Acceptance Testing (UAT)
Obtain UAT Sign Offs
Microsoft Office Products
System Interdependencies
IT Report Writing
Ability to problem solve, analyse and meet deadlines.
Knowledge of Benefits system
Basic knowledge of Pension Benefits
Knowledge of Pensions Fund administrative procedures and processes.
Understanding and knowledge of Microsoft Applications as well as widely used Application Testing toolsREQUIRED MINIMUM EDUCATION/TRAINING Relevant Degree or equivalent qualification
Testing Certification
Testing Automation Tools knowledge
REQUIRED MINIMUM WORK EXPERIENCE 5 to 6 years’ experience as a Software Tester, 2-3 years in senior role
Up-to-date knowledge of software testing tools, design and testing methodologies.
Duties and Responsibilities
KEY RESULT AREA
CRITICAL DELIVERABLESAnalyse specifications, design and execute tests Creation of test designs, test processes, test cases and test data.
Test planning, design and review
Carry out testing as per the defined procedures –load and performance testing, manual testing, regression testing and automation testing.
Participate in walkthroughs of testing procedures.
Oversee testing sessions- SIT, Functional Testing and UAT.
Log defects, retest defects and provide test results.
Obtain sigh off for each stage of testing.
Prepare all reports related to software testing carried out and document bugs and defaults.
Ensure that all test related work is carried out as per the defined standards and procedures at the client
Understand software’s objectives and evaluate the system requirements.
Test software as a whole or parts of it as per direction from the developerDocument findings, troubleshoot issues and re-run tests Accurately record faults as each test is executed.
Collaborate with developer to fine-tune the technology solution to meet required standards.
Ensure that functionality meets business requirements and architectural design.
Perform ongoing tests on software to ensure improvement over time.
Collaborate with the IT change and project management team to ensure adherence to release methodology and technical change management procedures for all changes.Promote the practice of DevOps Shorten the systems development lifecycle through continuous team engagements.
Ensure delivery of applications and services at a high velocity, faster pace.
Build service improvement plans for effective and efficient quality assurance.Leadership and Management Display the company values of CARE.
Team management including performance management and skills development.
Ensure the quality of work adheres to the company Quality requirements.
Conflict Management
Good Organisational skills
Collaboration with other department and lead with integrity and honesty
Effective communication (both verbal and non-verbal)
Motivate team to deliver results as per agreed performance.
Apply principles of fairness, diversity, and respect
Good interpersonal skills
Decision making skills.
Continuous improvement and ensure the best practice