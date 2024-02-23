Senior Software Tester

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Software Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications, with a focus on testing financial services products. While expertise in automation testing is necessary, this role primarily involves manual testing tasks.

Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.

Minimum of 7+ years of experience in software testing, preferably in the financial services industry.

ISTQB Certification

Strong understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and best practices.

Proficiency in manual testing techniques and tools, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality test results.

Hands-on experience in designing, developing, and maintaining automated test scripts.

Solid understanding of programming languages (e.g., Java, Python) and scripting languages (e.g., JavaScript, Groovy).

Familiarity with financial services industry regulations and compliance requirements is a plus.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.

Ability to work independently and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

ISTQB Certification

Financial Services

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– 6 month contract with renewal

– Hybrid based working model – 2 days on site

– Candidate has to be Cape Town based

