We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Software Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications, with a focus on testing financial services products. While expertise in automation testing is necessary, this role primarily involves manual testing tasks.
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
- Minimum of 7+ years of experience in software testing, preferably in the financial services industry.
- ISTQB Certification
- Strong understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and best practices.
- Proficiency in manual testing techniques and tools, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality test results.
- Hands-on experience in designing, developing, and maintaining automated test scripts.
- Solid understanding of programming languages (e.g., Java, Python) and scripting languages (e.g., JavaScript, Groovy).
- Familiarity with financial services industry regulations and compliance requirements is a plus.
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
- Ability to work independently and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.
Desired Skills:
- Manual Testing
- Automation Testing
- ISTQB Certification
- Financial Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
About The Employer:
– 6 month contract with renewal
– Hybrid based working model – 2 days on site
– Candidate has to be Cape Town based