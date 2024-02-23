Senior Software Tester – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Feb 23, 2024

We are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior Software Tester to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will play a key role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our software applications, with a focus on testing financial services products. While expertise in automation testing is necessary, this role primarily involves manual testing tasks.

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field.
  • Minimum of 7+ years of experience in software testing, preferably in the financial services industry.
  • ISTQB Certification
  • Strong understanding of software testing principles, methodologies, and best practices.
  • Proficiency in manual testing techniques and tools, with a proven track record of delivering high-quality test results.
  • Hands-on experience in designing, developing, and maintaining automated test scripts.
  • Solid understanding of programming languages (e.g., Java, Python) and scripting languages (e.g., JavaScript, Groovy).
  • Familiarity with financial services industry regulations and compliance requirements is a plus.
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills with a keen attention to detail.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams.
  • Ability to work independently and efficiently in a fast-paced environment.

Desired Skills:

  • Manual Testing
  • Automation Testing
  • ISTQB Certification
  • Financial Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

About The Employer:

– 6 month contract with renewal
– Hybrid based working model – 2 days on site
– Candidate has to be Cape Town based

Learn more/Apply for this position