Senior System Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town

Feb 23, 2024

A well-established business is seeking to appoint a Senior System Engineer.
Qualification:

  • B.Tech (Eng) with 13+ years of relevant experience OR;
  • B.Eng/B.Sc (Eng) with 9+ years of relevant experience
  • M.Eng with 7+ years of relevant experience
  • PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years of relevant experience

Experience:

  • Physical, hands-on integration, testing and evaluation of electronic and mechanical systems.
  • Undertaking engineering activities throughout all lifecycle phases of the system under development, with particular focus on the concurrent engineering aspects and the design for supportability aspects.
  • Leading engineering tasks and analysis without supervision, employing academic and practical knowledge gained on the job.
  • Functioning simultaneously across multiple domains, teams and on multiple systems.
  • Leading the development and implementation of engineering processes.
  • Using advanced interpersonal skills in order to influence change in complex systems behavior and operational environments.
  • Coaching and mentoring in engineering, particularly systems engineering.

Knowledge:

  • Advanced applied Systems Engineering.
  • Integration, test and verification of complex systems.
  • Baseline establishment and management.
  • Engineering Change control.
  • Hi-tech product development.
  • Model-based Systems Engineering
  • Development of systems engineering processes and procedures.
  • Configuration management

Desired Skills:

  • Integration
  • test and verification
  • Systems Engineering.
  • lifecycle phases of the system

