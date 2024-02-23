SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Randburg

REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree of equivalent IT qualification or Diploma
- Min of 3 years in similar position
- Mandatory: Microsoft Training and Certification in Data Management
- ITIL
- CobIT
DUTIES:
- The DBA role serves as a “go-to” technical resources and advisor who offers meaningful technical solutions, quickly resolves complex issues and provides technical leadership
- The role is also responsible for the overall administration of all database including the design, build, maintenance and documentation
- The roles is also responsible for implementing optimizing methods to store, analyse, utilize and organize data associated with the applications portfolio
- Responsible for provind operational application database services to the organization
- Backups and Restores: Regularly review and/or update backup and restore procedure and policy
- Disaster Recovery: Ensure all critical Business systems are replicated at DR
- Support application teams as a database administrator running RDBMS technologies multi-node instance(s)
- Migrating relational/SQL environments to NoSQL environments
- Troubleshooting and resolving database integrity issues, performance issues, blocking and deadlocking issues, replication issues, log shipping issues, connectivity issues, security issues etc.
Contact Gay Geyser
[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- CobIT
- Microsoft Training and Certifications in Data Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree