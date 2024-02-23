SQL Database Administrator – Gauteng Randburg

Feb 23, 2024

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Bachelor’s degree of equivalent IT qualification or Diploma
  • Min of 3 years in similar position
  • Mandatory: Microsoft Training and Certification in Data Management
  • ITIL
  • CobIT

DUTIES:

  • The DBA role serves as a “go-to” technical resources and advisor who offers meaningful technical solutions, quickly resolves complex issues and provides technical leadership
  • The role is also responsible for the overall administration of all database including the design, build, maintenance and documentation
  • The roles is also responsible for implementing optimizing methods to store, analyse, utilize and organize data associated with the applications portfolio
  • Responsible for provind operational application database services to the organization
  • Backups and Restores: Regularly review and/or update backup and restore procedure and policy
  • Disaster Recovery: Ensure all critical Business systems are replicated at DR
  • Support application teams as a database administrator running RDBMS technologies multi-node instance(s)
  • Migrating relational/SQL environments to NoSQL environments
  • Troubleshooting and resolving database integrity issues, performance issues, blocking and deadlocking issues, replication issues, log shipping issues, connectivity issues, security issues etc.

Contact Gay Geyser

[Phone Number Removed];
Email: [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • CobIT
  • Microsoft Training and Certifications in Data Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

