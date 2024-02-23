SQL DBA

This is a 12 month contract for a SQL DBA based in JHB.

Database Administration, Replication, and Troubleshooting skills

Experience in Database Design and Management

Strong knowledge of SQL Server and T-SQL language

Ability to install, configure, and maintain SQL Server instances

Experience in backup and recovery strategies for databases

Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills

SQL Server certification is a plus

Please forward your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

SQL

tsql

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

