This is a 12 month contract for a SQL DBA based in JHB.
- Database Administration, Replication, and Troubleshooting skills
- Experience in Database Design and Management
- Strong knowledge of SQL Server and T-SQL language
- Ability to install, configure, and maintain SQL Server instances
- Experience in backup and recovery strategies for databases
- Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills
- SQL Server certification is a plus
Please forward your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- tsql
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric