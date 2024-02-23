SQL DBA – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 23, 2024

This is a 12 month contract for a SQL DBA based in JHB.

  • Database Administration, Replication, and Troubleshooting skills
  • Experience in Database Design and Management
  • Strong knowledge of SQL Server and T-SQL language
  • Ability to install, configure, and maintain SQL Server instances
  • Experience in backup and recovery strategies for databases
  • Excellent problem-solving and critical-thinking skills
  • SQL Server certification is a plus

Please forward your updated cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • tsql

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

