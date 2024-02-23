Systems Engineer – Remote Remote

Systems Engineer

Join a growing company in the Engineering space!

R600 000 to R720 000

Join a company that solves mission-critical real-world problems through research and development to provide products and solutions for end users in commercial, industrial, aerospace and embedded markets.

To be responsible for developing a complete set of detailed models, properties and characteristics as well as adhering to regulatory requirements and organizational quality and security standards.

Engineering degree with applicable post grad qualification preferable.

5+ years’ experience with competence in electronics hardware design.

Minimum Requirements:

Experience with electronics manufacturing or communications) with hands-on engineering experience in electronics, RF or digital communications.

Professional level experience with modelling tools

Knowledge of V-Model systems engineering approach.

SysUML/UML training is preferable.

Critical thinker with a broad scope of systems understanding.

Desired Skills:

SysUML

UML

Systems Engineer

