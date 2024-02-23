Tax Data Analyst/Tester – 1 Year Contract x 3 – Western Cape Cape Town

This role is mainly responsible for validating and reconciling data from multiple sources and applying relevant tax knowledge to ensure extensive accuracy thereof. The data relates to client investment activities and the various tax implications thereof. A basic understanding of investments and tax is therefore advantageous. Additionally, performing data manipulation and descriptive data analysis to ensure reasonability. The ideal candidate must have experience analysing financial information and therefore very comfortable working with numbers.

Key responsibilities will include amongst others the following:

Extensive analysis of relevant client financial information to ensure validity, completeness, accuracy, and correct recording into the client administration system

Performs data quality checks, reconciles and validates results and implements solutions to support business requirements

Collates information in predetermined formats or formats developed by the individual.

Extracts and analyses data from various sources and integrates data accordingly to meet business objectives

Performs data manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis

Simplifying and communicating complex financial information

Liaises with external and internal stakeholders appropriately to achieve desired outcomes

May be required to translate complex data and/or instructions into meaningful outcomes.

Required to interpret data and provide meaningful recommendations to the business.

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality.

Qualifications, Skills and Experience required:

Matric and degree/diploma in relevant qualification

Minimum 2-4 years relevant financial analysis experience in financial services industry

Basic knowledge of investments, capital gains tax, corporate actions, foreign exchange advantageous

Advanced excel

Strong analytical skills and problem solving skills

Very high attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

Strong communication skills and excellent stakeholder engagement at various levels

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis Tools

Tax

Testing

