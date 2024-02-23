Touchdown: US returns to the Moon after 51 years

For the first time in more than half a century, a US spacecraft has touched down on the Moon.

The commercial robotic lunar lander Odysseus, landed safely in the early hours of this morning (South African time).

You can watch the landing here: https://www.facebook.com/NASA/videos/1464551297829901

Intuitive Machines’ Odysseus spacecraft is also believe to be the first private spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon.

It is part of NASA’s Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, a key part of NASA’s Artemis lunar exploration efforts.

The science and technology payloads sent to the Moon’s surface as part of CLPS intend to lay the foundation for human missions and a sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.