IT Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

We are and MSP and looking for Level 2 and Level 3 remote support engineers to join our team in Cape Town or Johannesburg. You will be supporting our customer base remotely, but from our offices.
You will work with existing teams in each respective remote location to provide infrastructure support to our clients in the US and EU. In addition to your technical experience, you will need discipline to work on various RMM and ITSM systems where you will update tickets and notes. Since all work is done remotely, you will need to be comfortable on the phone and behind a screen while troubleshooting systems.
You will also need to be well spoken to articulate yourself accordingly on this international stage. Working times may vary, but you will need to be willing to work a night shift as well that will end between 00:00 and 02:00.
We are looking for technicians who are fantastic problem solvers, and real technology enthusiasts.
Qualifications Requirements:
- Matric or equivalent
- A+, N+ or equivalent
- Azure certification
- Degree in Technology sector (beneficial)
Experience Required:
- Windows and MAC Operating
- Windows Server and Managing Active Directory
- Understanding Group policy, DHCP, DNS and permissions
- Office 365 and support for Outlook, Teams, SharePoint
- Office 365 advanced – Intune
- Azure Administration
- Cyber Securty Landscape
- Networking and understanding VLAN’s, VPN, IP, routing
- Understanding VoIP and PABX
- Understanding network devices – printers, Wi-Fi, CCTV
- Understanding databases such as SQL
- Using RMM / ITSM tools for support and tickets
Please contact us if you feel you have what it takes to support our global customers.
Please note – When you apply for this position, we will do various background checks, including references and criminal history.
Desired Skills:
- Windows
- Azure
- Active Directory
- Office 365
- Cybersecurity
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma