Oracle Developer

Feb 25, 2024

Oracle PL/SQL Developer
Retail Industry
6-month contract (with renewal)
Hybrid (2-3 days on site in Tygerberg area)

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.
  • Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as an Oracle PL/SQL Developer, with a strong understanding of relational database concepts and Oracle database technologies.
  • Proficiency in Oracle PL/SQL programming, including experience in developing complex stored procedures, functions, triggers, and packages.
  • Solid understanding of SQL query optimization techniques, database performance tuning, and indexing strategies.
  • Experience with ETL tools and processes, data integration, and data warehousing concepts is desirable.
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and debug database issues effectively.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
  • Experience in the retail industry or working on retail software projects is a plus.
  • Oracle certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate) are desirable but not required.

Desired Skills:

  • Pl/Sql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

