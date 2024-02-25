Oracle Developer

Oracle PL/SQL Developer
Retail Industry
6-month contract (with renewal)
Hybrid (2-3 days on site in Tygerberg area)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as an Oracle PL/SQL Developer, with a strong understanding of relational database concepts and Oracle database technologies.
- Proficiency in Oracle PL/SQL programming, including experience in developing complex stored procedures, functions, triggers, and packages.
- Solid understanding of SQL query optimization techniques, database performance tuning, and indexing strategies.
- Experience with ETL tools and processes, data integration, and data warehousing concepts is desirable.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and debug database issues effectively.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
- Experience in the retail industry or working on retail software projects is a plus.
- Oracle certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate) are desirable but not required.
Desired Skills:
- Pl/Sql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years