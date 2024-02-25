Oracle Developer

Oracle PL/SQL Developer

Retail Industry

6-month contract (with renewal)

Hybrid (2-3 days on site in Tygerberg area)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience as an Oracle PL/SQL Developer, with a strong understanding of relational database concepts and Oracle database technologies.

Proficiency in Oracle PL/SQL programming, including experience in developing complex stored procedures, functions, triggers, and packages.

Solid understanding of SQL query optimization techniques, database performance tuning, and indexing strategies.

Experience with ETL tools and processes, data integration, and data warehousing concepts is desirable.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to troubleshoot and debug database issues effectively.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to collaborate effectively with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Experience in the retail industry or working on retail software projects is a plus.

Oracle certifications (e.g., Oracle Certified Professional, Oracle PL/SQL Developer Certified Associate) are desirable but not required.

Desired Skills:

Pl/Sql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

