Senior JavaScript/Web Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and its applications in the automotive industry? Our clients are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior JavaScript/Web Software Engineer to join their team in Midrand and Menlyn. Get the opportunity to travel abroad and work with a dynamic with great project exposure.

Requirements:

Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.

5+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.

Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

TypeScript / JavaScript

GraphQL

Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)

MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)

Git

Advantageous Skills:

AWS

Kubernetes

Docker, Docker Compose

Nexus.

Encryption Technologies.

Redis, Mongo

CSS 3

Antd

HTML 5

BitBucket/Github

Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.

Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.

Willing and able to travel internationally.

Database Experience

Interested? Apply now!

Desired Skills:

SDLC

Typescript

Javascript

GraphQL

Nodejs

MV

GIT

Learn more/Apply for this position