Senior JavaScript/Web Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Feb 25, 2024

Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and its applications in the automotive industry? Our clients are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior JavaScript/Web Software Engineer to join their team in Midrand and Menlyn. Get the opportunity to travel abroad and work with a dynamic with great project exposure.

Requirements:

  • Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.

  • 5+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.

  • Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.

  • TypeScript / JavaScript
  • GraphQL
  • Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
  • MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
  • Git

Advantageous Skills:

  • AWS
  • Kubernetes
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Nexus.
  • Encryption Technologies.
  • Redis, Mongo
  • CSS 3
  • Antd
  • HTML 5
  • BitBucket/Github
  • Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
  • Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
  • Willing and able to travel internationally.
  • Database Experience

