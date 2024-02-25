Are you passionate about cutting-edge technology and its applications in the automotive industry? Our clients are seeking a skilled and experienced Senior JavaScript/Web Software Engineer to join their team in Midrand and Menlyn. Get the opportunity to travel abroad and work with a dynamic with great project exposure.
Requirements:
- Tertiary qualification in Information Technology but specifically Web Software Development.
-
5+ years working experience with focus in Web Software development.
-
Understanding and experience in the IT SDLC process.
- TypeScript / JavaScript
- GraphQL
- Nodejs (expressjs, apollo)
- MV* experience (React, Vue, JavaScript)
- Git
Advantageous Skills:
- AWS
- Kubernetes
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Nexus.
- Encryption Technologies.
- Redis, Mongo
- CSS 3
- Antd
- HTML 5
- BitBucket/Github
- Knowledge of ITSM Solutions – specifically BMC Remedy Ticketing tool.
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to users when required.
- Excellent written, verbal, and visual communication skills.
- Willing and able to travel internationally.
- Database Experience
Interested? Apply now!
