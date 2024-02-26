0390_SAP Functional Consultant

0390_ SAP FICO Consultant (Senior)

Location: Gauteng

Contract Term: 1 April 2024 – 31 December 2026

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· SAP FICO Functional Consulting (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)

o Focus on SAP AP/AR (Accounts Payables/Accounts Receivables Processes)

o Good understanding of cross system integration processes for transferring electronic documents

o Experience with IDOCs and XML messages

· Operations for SAP Solution: SAP FI/CO, AP, AR

· Application and System Monitoring

· In Depth Knowledge of Operations Processes / IT Service Management (ITSM/ITIL)

o Incident Management

o Problem Management

o Change Management

o Release Management

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

· German speaking (advantageous)

· Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.

· Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)

· Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)

· Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)

· Experience in ITSM

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

· Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting

· 6 years+ experience

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

· Understand, enhance, and support AP/AR processes and functionalities.

· Understand, enhance, and support Document Management processes.

· The following functional skills are essential:

· Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.

· Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.

· Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.

· Preparation of test cases and user manuals.

· Support experience

· S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous

· Solution Manager experience will be advantageous

· SAP Module Configuration

· Development documentation

· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues

· Conduct SAP Module process configuration

· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation

· Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions

· Analytical and problem solving skills

· Communication and Presentation skills

· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles

· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests

· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes

· Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach

