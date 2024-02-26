0390_SAP Functional Consultant

0390_ SAP FICO Consultant (Senior)
Location: Gauteng
Contract Term: 1 April 2024 – 31 December 2026
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· SAP FICO Functional Consulting (SAP S/4 HANA advantageous)
o Focus on SAP AP/AR (Accounts Payables/Accounts Receivables Processes)
o Good understanding of cross system integration processes for transferring electronic documents
o Experience with IDOCs and XML messages
· Operations for SAP Solution: SAP FI/CO, AP, AR
· Application and System Monitoring
· In Depth Knowledge of Operations Processes / IT Service Management (ITSM/ITIL)
o Incident Management
o Problem Management
o Change Management
o Release Management
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
· German speaking (advantageous)
· Flexibility to work some weekends / shifts or longer hours if required.
· Experienced in Agile Methodology (advantageous)
· Experienced in using Agile Tools such as Confluence and JIRA (advantageous)
· Experienced in using Test Tools such as HP ALM and JIRA (X-Ray) (advantageous)
· Experience in ITSM
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
· Bachelor’s degree in IT or Accounting
· 6 years+ experience
WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
· Understand, enhance, and support AP/AR processes and functionalities.
· Understand, enhance, and support Document Management processes.
· The following functional skills are essential:
· Documentation of as-is and to-be business processes.
· Coordinate with other module SAP Consultants for Integration requirements.
· Provide System Proposal / System Design Specifications to Technical team for any Customized developments objects.
· Preparation of test cases and user manuals.
· Support experience
· S/4HANA Functional experience will be advantageous
· Solution Manager experience will be advantageous
· SAP Module Configuration
· Development documentation
· Analyse and solve SAP Module issues
· Conduct SAP Module process configuration
· Update and maintain all SAP Module functional documentation
· Integration between other SAP and non-SAP Solutions
· Analytical and problem solving skills
· Communication and Presentation skills
· Analyse and scope End-user authorisation roles
· Conduct Unit tests, Integration tests and System Integration security tests
· Proactively propose solutions to improve the support of (new) business processes
· Support the functional team with issues and provide a solutions-based approach
Desired Skills:
- SAP FICO
- Confluence
- Jira