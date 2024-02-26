Join an award-winning medtech scale-up as a Business Analyst. This is the team who thrives on challenging Ideas, eagerly embrace feedback, and adopt practical approaches. Uphold standards while fervently pursuing goals, all while maintaining composure. This Company is in the business of examining Information, following procedures, and always thinking positively to interpreting data.
The Business Analyst takes ownership of assigned products and keeps a handle on product and project aspects including business models, specifications, budgets and financial models, progress tracking, management of resources and team capacity. They will increase company profitability by driving product success by designing efficient and scalable systems/products and ensuring on-time and on-budget delivery thereof.
Required nature of experience:
- Business Analysis within the IT, software or medical device field
- Development of project, product and system specifications
- Requirement gathering and documentation
- Project Management
Skills and Knowledge (essential):
- Excellent computer proficiency (especially in MS Office Excel).
- Report and proposal writing skills.
- Business Process design
- Agile Project Management
- BPMN or UML Knowledge
- API knowledge
- JIRA, Confluence or similar task management or documentation tools
Skills and Knowledge (desirable):
- Coding interpretation
COMPETENCIES:
- Examining information
- Documenting facts
- Providing insights
- Making decisions
- Managing tasks
- Producing output
- Taking action
- Pursuing goals
- Logical thinker
- Structured
- Problem solver
- Detail oriented
- PM – time management
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Industrial Engineer
- Beng Industrial Engineering
- Report
- Data Analytics
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- 13the Cheque