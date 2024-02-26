Business Intelligence Analyst Developer – Western Cape Constantia

Join our dynamic IT solutions team and play a pivotal role in shaping the future of asset management. As a Business Intelligence Solutions Engineer, you’ll be instrumental in the analysis, design, and development of BI solutions that not only optimize our operations but also align seamlessly with our strategic goals. Your ability to navigate complex challenges and deeply understand our business landscape will be key to your success in an environment where data is paramount.

Relevant degree

Design, build and maintain BI solutions through the full stack

5 or more years’ experience as a BI Analyst Developer

Proven track record of project delivery

Experience in either Power BI or Qlik

Mentor junior team members

Snowflake, Talend,SSIS,MS SQL Server : Advantageous.

Desired Skills:

power BI

Qlik

advanced SQL

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

