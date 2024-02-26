Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung collaborate on meeting room experiences

Cisco, Microsoft and Samsung Electronics have announced new meeting room solutions to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences for hybrid meetings.

The companies lauched integrated video collaboration solutions for Cisco Room Series. They include Front Row, an inclusive content layout for Microsoft Teams Rooms, with either Samsung’s newly unveiled 105-inch Smart Signage (model name: QPD-5K) with 21:9 aspect ratio and 5K resolution, or Samsung 4K Smart Signage screens.

Today, 98% of meetings include at least one remote participant. Yet, of the 87-million meeting spaces in use, fewer than 15% are equipped with video conferencing technology.

“In today’s era of hybrid work, it is essential that workspaces are reimagined to enable great collaboration. This means outfitting conference rooms with intelligent video systems designed to bring immersive collaboration experiences to all participants, regardless of their location,” says Jeetu Patel, executive vice-president and GM: security and collaboration at Cisco.

“Through our collaboration with these industry leaders, we’re delivering something we call Distance Zero, eliminating second-class experiences no matter where you are working.”

Ilya Bukshteyn, vice-president: Microsoft Teams calling and devices at Microsoft, adds: The combination of Cisco’s RoomOS-powered collaboration appliances, Samsung’s Smart Signage displays, and the Front Row layout available on all Microsoft Teams Rooms certified collaboration devices, provides seamless collaboration that virtually eliminates distance between meeting participants.

“This collaboration delivers a new standard for fully scalable, manageable and secure solutions for flagship meeting spaces.

“Our vision is to deliver enhanced collaboration experiences that meet the needs of today’s hybrid workforce for all organisations and workspaces. We are pleased that the collaboration between Cisco and Samsung supports this vision, with integrated solutions supporting equitable meeting experiences that organisations can deploy and manage at scale.”

According to Hoon Chung, executive vice-president: visual display business at Samsung Electronics: “We’ve entered a new era in which hybrid work is an integral part of the work experience. Employees simply must be able to have full functionality while working online.

“Our partnership with Cisco provides users with an accessible work environment, and at the centre of that is our 105-inch QPD-5K display that gives users the feeling they are sitting in the same room as their colleagues.”