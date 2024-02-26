Client Reporting Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town

My client in Financial Services is looking for a Client Reporting Analyst to join their Investment Management team. Must have completed Degree (B.Com Accounting, Finance, Investments), with a minimum of 3 years’ experience in the Asset Management industry with a specific focus on end-to-end Client Reporting production and delivery process.

Key Responsibilities:

Apply your client reporting experience and data analysis skills to improve the client experience.

Drive the development and execution of client reporting efficiencies/systems

Data analysis, implementation, and end-user testing for the automated client reporting project (Programming skills would be a strong advantage -Python and SQL)

Oversee the timely and accurate production and delivery of all client reporting, including standard client reporting, regulatory reporting, and bespoke client reporting

Desired Skills:

Client Reporting

Data Analysis

Excel skills

Client Service

Asset Management

Investments

