Data Engineer (AWS) (Remote)

A passionate & forward-thinking Data Engineer with at least 3 years’ experience data streaming and pub/sub models is sought by a fast-growing & innovative Payment Solutions Platform in a quest to enable African entrepreneurs to develop and succeed in digital commerce. Your core focus will be to enhance the data ecosystem by refining raw data into a powerful data lake, architecting and maintaining the data warehouse, optimising ETL pipelines, and ensuring peak database performance. This role is pivotal in supporting various business needs, as they collaborate closely with Analysts, Data Scientists, Engineering teams, and Merchants to drive impactful insights and innovation. Applicants must have experience with the AWS stack.

Work alongside the Data team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Build out the core data infrastructure, that includes queuing platforms with a pub/sub architecture with a focus on security and reliability.

Enable other Product teams to use the infrastructure by setting up guidelines, libraries and training.

Monitor and improve the data warehouse, to make sure it keeps up with scale and usage.

Show best practices in testing, documenting and the use of version control.

Operationalise streaming platform and add more data sources (in raw form) to the data warehouse.

Build out more transformations that serve the business needs (using dbt).

Build out complex models and algorithms to improve the ability to help Merchants and the business to make better decisions. Examples could be alerting when payment processing seems down in a certain area, or advanced fraud detection.

Allow other products to move over to event driven architecture.

At least 3 years’ experience with data streaming and pub/sub models.

Experience with the AWS stack.

Eager to experiment with new technologies and learn new skills.

Nice to haves –

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Have worked within the FinTech/Payments industry.

