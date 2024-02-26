DATA MANAGER at Secondments Recruitment

Job Advert Summary

To establish data operating models, architecture and platforms to deliver on the company’s data strategy.Highly skilled in the design, development, and validation of descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and applied analytics.IT Quality Assurance ProcessesRobust knowledge within Security ArchitectureBusiness Analysis

Minimum Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, or relevant discipline.

Data Certifications highly advantageous.

At least 6 years job-related experience, which should include at least 2 years’ experience in a management role.

Experience of applying Data Platform and Engineering in a Life Insurance or financial services business context would be advantageous

Duties and Responsibilities

Governance: Advising on, monitoring, and governing enterprise data

Develop, coordinate, and implement data strategies that support the business’s development plans and that capture new opportunities.

Implementing data privacy policies and complying with data protection regulations.

Ensure compliance with regulatory and privacy requirements.

Regulate how the business captures, maintains, presents and apply data and information at the company in order support business processes and measure performance.

Manage the lifecycle of data and information to comply with the business’s requirements.

Partners closely with business’s IT leadership responsible for data analytics, custodianship, and infrastructure ensuring alignment with the Data and Analytics department avoiding conflicting activities and availing the most efficient data analytics insights across the business.

Acts as an authority within the Data and Analytics department, promoting the use of industry leading trends and new data management technologies.

Operations: Enabling data usability, availability, and efficiency

Reduce costs and redundancies that result from duplication of data functions across the business.

Establish the Data Platform & Engineering operating model and architecture to support both traditional reporting requirements as well as advanced analytics requirements to enhance business decisions, both operationally and strategically.

Establish the service model and relevant service level agreements with business stakeholders invested in the data platforms.

Availing an environment that makes data and information accessible to all departments and personnel across the business.

Establishes the strategic direction for building the business’s data management program and optimising how the business uses data both internally and externally.

Provide the data analytics infrastructure that support and achieves operational business requirements.

Oversee cross-functional data governance while simultaneously ensuring adoption and adherence to data quality and process governance in the relevant collaborating departments.

Innovation: Driving enterprise digital transformation innovation, cost reduction, and revenue generation

Leverage opportunities to monetise data and insights.

Establish and continuously improve agile ways of working in the delivery of platform related enhancements.

Works towards enabling stellar business performance by utilising not only the data already available to the business, but also tapping into new and innovative sources of data.

Oversees the strategic data priorities of the department and identifies new business opportunities based the existent data.

Analytics: Supporting analytics and reporting on products, customer, operations, and markets

Define and drive all analytics and business intelligence initiatives in the Data and Analytics department.

Defines appropriate analytical models necessary to support use cases such as customer segmentation, among others and leverages the power of predictive insights and analytics.

Guide the Data and Analytics on which data to store, analyse, and exploit for the business’s benefit

People Management

Manage planning of resource requirements, ensure sufficient capable resources are in place to meet service delivery demands, maintaining the effective and efficient capability of the department.

Build a high performing team where the best people are deployed in the right roles and deliver against strategy.

Ensure that all employees are motivated, developed.

Manage employees’ performance and ensure that their individual and collective performance is of the required standard.

Implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls and delegations of authority for the department, to ensure that accountability for decisions made.

Inspires, aligns and engages employees around the vision and strategy of the Fund, maximising employee engagement and willingness to invest discretionary effort.

Learn more/Apply for this position