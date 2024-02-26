Database Administrator

Are you a tech-savvy professional with a passion for database design and development? Join our client, a leading regulatory authority in the medical field in South Africa.
Duties:

  • Designing data structures to deliver enterprise-grade database solutions.
  • Analyzing user/project requirements and creating appropriate database designs in collaboration with other developers.
  • Contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle and creating detailed flow charts and input-output forms/reports.
  • Completing database solutions according to user requirements and best practices, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness of applications.
  • Delivering databases within specified timeframes.
  • Performing database quality assurance, bug-fixing, and upgrades to enhance system security and efficiency.
  • Transforming database designs into prototypes and integrating programming with other systems.
  • Testing with users and obtaining sign-off.
  • Providing accessible and responsive user support.
  • Adhering to call logging procedures and company standards.
  • Collaborating with business analysts and developers to produce software designs.
  • Liaising with technical writers to create documentation for user support.
  • Maintaining and updating coding practices and documentation.

Requirements:

  • Matric Certificate and a three (3) year qualification: National Diploma or Degree in Information and Communication Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related equivalent qualification at NQF Level 6 or 7 as recognized by SAQA.
  • Postgraduate or Certificate in Software development will be an added advantage.
  • Minimum of two (2) years of working experience in database design, implementation, and support.
  • Proficiency in technologies such as C#, .NET Core, SQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, ASP.NET, MVC, React, and Flutter.

Core Competencies and Technical Proficiencies:

  • Comprehensive knowledge of relevant legislation, protocols, standard operating procedures, and work instructions.
  • Preparation and management of strategic plans, business plans, and budgeting.
  • Performance measurement skills.
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.
  • Effective management of cross-functional team members.
  • Competence in problem solving and team building.
  • Information evaluation and decision-making skills.
  • Objectivity, resilience, and assertiveness.
  • Excellent communication skills (verbal, written, negotiation, conflict management, presentation).
  • Strong interpersonal skills.
  • Commitment to ethical behavior and outstanding customer service.
  • Effective planning and organizing skills.

Desired Skills:

  • Database design
  • ASP.NET
  • SQL
  • CSS
  • C#
  • Flutter
  • JavaScript

