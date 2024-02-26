Database Administrator

Are you a tech-savvy professional with a passion for database design and development? Join our client, a leading regulatory authority in the medical field in South Africa.
Duties:
- Designing data structures to deliver enterprise-grade database solutions.
- Analyzing user/project requirements and creating appropriate database designs in collaboration with other developers.
- Contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle and creating detailed flow charts and input-output forms/reports.
- Completing database solutions according to user requirements and best practices, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness of applications.
- Delivering databases within specified timeframes.
- Performing database quality assurance, bug-fixing, and upgrades to enhance system security and efficiency.
- Transforming database designs into prototypes and integrating programming with other systems.
- Testing with users and obtaining sign-off.
- Providing accessible and responsive user support.
- Adhering to call logging procedures and company standards.
- Collaborating with business analysts and developers to produce software designs.
- Liaising with technical writers to create documentation for user support.
- Maintaining and updating coding practices and documentation.
Requirements:
- Matric Certificate and a three (3) year qualification: National Diploma or Degree in Information and Communication Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related equivalent qualification at NQF Level 6 or 7 as recognized by SAQA.
- Postgraduate or Certificate in Software development will be an added advantage.
- Minimum of two (2) years of working experience in database design, implementation, and support.
- Proficiency in technologies such as C#, .NET Core, SQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, ASP.NET, MVC, React, and Flutter.
Core Competencies and Technical Proficiencies:
- Comprehensive knowledge of relevant legislation, protocols, standard operating procedures, and work instructions.
- Preparation and management of strategic plans, business plans, and budgeting.
- Performance measurement skills.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.
- Effective management of cross-functional team members.
- Competence in problem solving and team building.
- Information evaluation and decision-making skills.
- Objectivity, resilience, and assertiveness.
- Excellent communication skills (verbal, written, negotiation, conflict management, presentation).
- Strong interpersonal skills.
- Commitment to ethical behavior and outstanding customer service.
- Effective planning and organizing skills.
Desired Skills:
- Database design
- ASP.NET
- SQL
- CSS
- C#
- Flutter
- JavaScript