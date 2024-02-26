Database Administrator

Are you a tech-savvy professional with a passion for database design and development? Join our client, a leading regulatory authority in the medical field in South Africa.

Duties:



Designing data structures to deliver enterprise-grade database solutions.

Analyzing user/project requirements and creating appropriate database designs in collaboration with other developers.

Contributing to all phases of the development lifecycle and creating detailed flow charts and input-output forms/reports.

Completing database solutions according to user requirements and best practices, ensuring optimal performance and responsiveness of applications.

Delivering databases within specified timeframes.

Performing database quality assurance, bug-fixing, and upgrades to enhance system security and efficiency.

Transforming database designs into prototypes and integrating programming with other systems.

Testing with users and obtaining sign-off.

Providing accessible and responsive user support.

Adhering to call logging procedures and company standards.

Collaborating with business analysts and developers to produce software designs.

Liaising with technical writers to create documentation for user support.

Maintaining and updating coding practices and documentation.

Requirements:

Matric Certificate and a three (3) year qualification: National Diploma or Degree in Information and Communication Technology, Information Systems, Computer Science, or a related equivalent qualification at NQF Level 6 or 7 as recognized by SAQA.

Postgraduate or Certificate in Software development will be an added advantage.

Minimum of two (2) years of working experience in database design, implementation, and support.

Proficiency in technologies such as C#, .NET Core, SQL, JavaScript, CSS, HTML, ASP.NET, MVC, React, and Flutter.

Core Competencies and Technical Proficiencies:

Comprehensive knowledge of relevant legislation, protocols, standard operating procedures, and work instructions.

Preparation and management of strategic plans, business plans, and budgeting.

Performance measurement skills.

Self-motivated with the ability to work independently.

Effective management of cross-functional team members.

Competence in problem solving and team building.

Information evaluation and decision-making skills.

Objectivity, resilience, and assertiveness.

Excellent communication skills (verbal, written, negotiation, conflict management, presentation).

Strong interpersonal skills.

Commitment to ethical behavior and outstanding customer service.

Effective planning and organizing skills.

Desired Skills:

Database design

ASP.NET

SQL

CSS

C#

Flutter

JavaScript

