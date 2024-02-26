IT Project Manager

Supply Chain Project Manager (Transformational Projects)

6 Month Contract with renewal

Remote

Position Overview:

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Supply Chain Project Manager to lead large-scale transformational projects within our organization. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects, particularly in the retail sector. This role requires expertise in implementing planning solutions, managing data migration processes, and deploying cloud-based solutions. The Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of project execution, ensuring timely delivery, and achieving project objectives.

Qualifications:

Tertiary Degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or related field. An advanced degree or certification in Project Management is preferred.

Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, with a focus on delivering large-scale projects in the retail industry.

Proven track record of successfully leading transformational projects from initiation to completion, meeting project objectives, timelines, and budgets.

Strong understanding of supply chain processes and principles, with experience in implementing planning solutions and optimizing operations.

Demonstrated expertise in managing data migration projects, including data mapping, cleansing, and validation.

Experience with deploying cloud-based solutions, preferably in supply chain or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

Exceptional organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple priorities concurrently.

Proficiency in project management tools and software, such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or similar applications.

Strong leadership capabilities, with a focus on driving results, fostering teamwork, and developing talent within the project team.

Desired Skills:

transformational projects

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Retail

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Learn more/Apply for this position