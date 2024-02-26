IT Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Feb 26, 2024

Supply Chain Project Manager (Transformational Projects)
6 Month Contract with renewal
Remote

Position Overview:
We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Supply Chain Project Manager to lead large-scale transformational projects within our organization. The ideal candidate will have a proven track record of successfully delivering complex projects, particularly in the retail sector. This role requires expertise in implementing planning solutions, managing data migration processes, and deploying cloud-based solutions. The Project Manager will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of project execution, ensuring timely delivery, and achieving project objectives.

Qualifications:

  • Tertiary Degree in Business Administration, Supply Chain Management, or related field. An advanced degree or certification in Project Management is preferred.
  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in project management, with a focus on delivering large-scale projects in the retail industry.
  • Proven track record of successfully leading transformational projects from initiation to completion, meeting project objectives, timelines, and budgets.
  • Strong understanding of supply chain processes and principles, with experience in implementing planning solutions and optimizing operations.
  • Demonstrated expertise in managing data migration projects, including data mapping, cleansing, and validation.
  • Experience with deploying cloud-based solutions, preferably in supply chain or enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems.
  • Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels of the organization.
  • Exceptional organizational and time management skills, with the ability to prioritize tasks and manage multiple priorities concurrently.
  • Proficiency in project management tools and software, such as Microsoft Project, Jira, or similar applications.
  • Strong leadership capabilities, with a focus on driving results, fostering teamwork, and developing talent within the project team.

Desired Skills:

  • transformational projects

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Retail
  • 5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

