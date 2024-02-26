IT Service Delivery Manager at AVBOB

- The IT Service Delivery Manager (SDM) will be responsible for IT service delivery as defined by the ITIL Framework under the guidance of the Manager: ICT Infrastructure, with a primary focus on managing the overall delivery of IT services to AVBOB business or internal stakeholders, focusing on maintaining service level agreements, and ensuring service quality, and managing client relationships. The IT SDM will have a inward looking function on resolving problems, with the focus on ensuring continuous improvement and quality in IT delivery and processes.
- This position looks into the IT environment and identify problems that needs analyses, work with IT management and support teams on the root causes, follow industry standards and experience to develop improvement plans, advise management and support leads on corrective actions to prevent reoccurrence of problems, document findings and solutions in improvement plans and SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures), present updated processes and procedure to relevant leads and support teams, drive required outcomes and training to achieve positive results, review new processes after implementation, measure outcomes against goals set by senior IT management teams and drive continuous improvement in the ITC environment.
- The IT SDM will be responsible to drive quality end-to-end in the ICT environment and will be a senior individual with the authority to direct and command quality and governance meetings with ICT support teams, enforce change and adoption of amendments to IT policies with agreement from the Manager: ICT Infrastructure.
- Responsible for defining, documenting, and managing SLA targets, work closely with the Service Desk and other support teams to ensure effective delivery by understanding ticket volumes and backlogs, continuous improvement of IT service delivery, support teams’ limitation and abilities, AVBOB systems and processes, manage escalation from all streams in the ICT team.
- The position is quality assurance orientated and not operational and will work closely with operational support leads to understand problems, limitations, escalations, and support requirements to develop improvement in operational processes.
- Under guidance of the Manager: ICT Infrastructure, formulate, plan, schedule, and monitor the IT problem management strategy, by understanding the AVBOB IT support
- environment and teams’ capabilities and skills, building relationships with key IT stakeholder to understand business requirements and urgency.
- Analyse problem root cause by applying ITIL methodologies, develop improvement plans, advise on corrective action to prevent reoccurrence, document findings with recommendations, present solutions to support teams on management approval, drive implementation and adoption, measure success and outcomes.
- Make recommendations on training requirement to management to ensure quality service delivery based on case analysis and applied problem management if identified as a defined mitigating solution.
- Drive quality by working closely with support teams and service desk, understanding ticket volumes and backlog, reoccurrences of incidents, support models and use this as base to develop a continuous improvement plan.
- Work with business and other IT stakeholders and negotiate, develop, and manage SLAs between ICT and business according to business needs and ICT capacity and capabilities.
- Manage quality of IT service delivery within budget guidelines and provide progress updates on issues and improvements in monthly reporting to Manager: ICT Infrastructure.
- Identifying all possible risks that can affect IT services concerning time, cost, scope, and quality and design IT delivery solutions and processes that can accommodate relevant risks for approval by the Manager: ICT Infrastructure.
- Reviewing and monitoring the IT operations performance reactively and proactively to meet SLAs and customer requirements. Work with support and delivery leads to update existing processes and develop new to achieve required service levels.
- Guide development and support teams on developing delivery models for new services that conforms to ICT governance, policies, and procedures.
- Measure and drive compliance of defined SOP’s and policies associated with IT service delivery. Investigate non-compliance, variances and inefficiency and improvements and update relevant documentations.
- Monthly reporting to management on issues, escalations, and SLA’s
- Build relationships with AVBOB business and understand how to improve IT delivery to align with business strategy.
- Make recommendations to management teams on capacity, compliance, availability, and continuity management to ensure effective and timeous IT service delivery
Desired Skills:
- Verbal & Written communication
- Reporting
- Critical thinking skills
- Problem-solving
- Leadership skills
- Analytical skills