IT Service Delivery Manager – Gauteng Centurion

IT Service Delivery Manager

Are you ready to shake up the financial services and insurance industry with your unparalleled IT Service Delivery Management skills?

Do you dream of leading a dynamic team towards excellence while setting new standards in customer satisfaction? If you’ve got the groove and the moves, we want YOU to be our IT Service Delivery Maestro!

Ready to Take the Stage?

If you're ready to unleash your full potential and lead the charge towards a brighter, bolder future in financial services and insurance, then we want to hear from you!

Debriefing:

At our Company, we’re not just about numbers and policies – we’re about revolutionizing the way financial services and insurance are delivered. We pride ourselves on innovation, excellence, and a commitment to exceeding expectations at every turn. With our finger on the pulse of the industry, we’re ready to disrupt the status quo, and we need your expertise to make it happen!

What You Bring to the Table (Requirements):

Leading industry certification in IT Service Delivery Management? Check!

ITIL v4 Foundation and Intermediate certifications? Double check!

5 years’ experience working in an ITIL service delivery environment? Triple check!

5 years’ experience managing service desk operations? Checkmate!

5 years’ experience in managing and setting up SLAs? Absolutely!

5 years’ experience working as an IT Service Delivery Lead/Manager/specialist? You bet!

8 years+ general ICT experience with a proficient understanding of IT processes? You’re our MVP!

Your Mission, Should You Choose to Accept It:

As our IT Service Delivery Maestro, you’ll be the conductor of our symphony of service excellence. From orchestrating seamless service desk operations to fine-tuning our SLAs for maximum impact, you’ll be the driving force behind our commitment to unparalleled customer satisfaction. With your visionary leadership and unparalleled expertise, you’ll lead our team to new heights, setting the gold standard for service delivery in the financial services and insurance industry.

Desired Skills:

ITIL v4

Service Level Management

Service Delivery

ITIL management

