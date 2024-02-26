Oracle Developer

Oracle Apex Developer

Retail Industry

6-month contract (with renewal)

Hybrid (2-3 days on site in Tygerberg area)

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Oracle APEX development, with a proven track record of designing and developing custom applications and solutions.

Strong proficiency in Oracle PL/SQL programming and SQL query optimization.

Experience in designing and developing responsive web applications using Oracle APEX, including knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Familiarity with Oracle database administration and performance tuning principles.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.

Experience in the retail industry or working on retail software projects is a plus.

Oracle APEX certifications (e.g., Oracle Application Express Developer Certified Expert) are desirable but not required.

Desired Skills:

Oracle Apex

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position