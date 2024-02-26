Oracle Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oracle Apex Developer
Retail Industry
6-month contract (with renewal)
Hybrid (2-3 days on site in Tygerberg area)
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or related field; Master’s degree preferred.
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Oracle APEX development, with a proven track record of designing and developing custom applications and solutions.
- Strong proficiency in Oracle PL/SQL programming and SQL query optimization.
- Experience in designing and developing responsive web applications using Oracle APEX, including knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.
- Familiarity with Oracle database administration and performance tuning principles.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills, with the ability to translate business requirements into technical solutions.
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to effectively collaborate with cross-functional teams and stakeholders.
- Experience in the retail industry or working on retail software projects is a plus.
- Oracle APEX certifications (e.g., Oracle Application Express Developer Certified Expert) are desirable but not required.
Desired Skills:
- Oracle Apex
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years