Project Manager

Job brief

We are looking for an experienced Technical Project Manager to manage organization of key client projects.

What does a Project Manager do?

As our project manager, your job will be to coordinate people and processes to ensure that our projects are delivered on time and within the provide budget to produce the desired outcome. You will be the go-to person for everything involving a project’s organization and timeline and cost control.

Project Manager Requirements

Project managers should have a background in business skills, management, budgeting planning and analysis. You should be an excellent communicator and comfortable managing multiple tasks and teams at any single time. You should furthermore also need to be a team player and have a high level of problem-solving skills.

Responsibilities

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of projects

Ensure that all projectsare delivered on-time, within scope and within budget

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuringtechnical feasibility.

Ensure resource availability and allocation

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress at all times of each individual project

Keep an updated program of all projects (Program Management) to allow for resource planning and order execution.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques and be familiar with ISO 9001 and quality management systems.

Report progress and escalate issues that needs attention to management as needed

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders to ensure long term relationships

Perform risk assessment and management tominimize project risks

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation

Managing multiple small to medium size projects requiring rapid deployment and often remote worksites

Requirements and skills

A demonstratable history of working, leading and managing of small to medium size teams.

Additional qualification in management and leadership will be a strong consideration

Educational and training background,in the field of engineering as a technical project manager or project administrator will be strongly considered.

Solid technical background, with understanding or hands-on experience in machining, the use of machining equipment, tolerances and quality requirements

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multi-tasking skills

Strong working knowledge using Microsoft Office and especially the use of MS Projects.

A Formal Project Management certification will be advantageous

Experience of using NEC3 type contracts will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Project Manager

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

The Company was formed in 1983 with the objective to offer On-Site Machining

solutions by making maintenance mobile. We also sell the related products and consumeables

Employer & Job Benefits:

Commission

Profit Share

Learn more/Apply for this position