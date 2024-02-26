SAP BI Developer

R750k plus Bonus

Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity with global FMCG Group for an experienced SAP BI Developer. You will be responsible for creating and managing Business Intelligence and analytics solutions that turn data into knowledge by developing and maintaining BI interfaces, data visualisation, interactive dashboards, and reports. Collaborate with businesses to understand their goals and objectives, translating business needs into technical specifications, designs, and solutions thereby ensuring the platform meets the business requirements and industry practices for data quality, integrity, accuracy, and security.

Key Performance Areas

Work in collaboration with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, followed by the development, testing, and implementation of Business Intelligence solutions.

Perform data warehouse design and testing, including data design, database architecture, metadata, and repository creation.

Create complex functions, scripts, stored procedures, and triggers to support application development.

Develop and implement ETL procedures for the intake of data from both internal and external sources.

Maintain, support and improve existing BI solutions

Collaborate and mentor junior or new members of the BI team

Develop and update technical documentation

Reports optimisations and security maintenance

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or related field.

10+ years experience in a SAP BI Developer role

10+ years experience in BW backend architecture & design

Full HANA Studio development of HANA artefacts: ADSO’s Composite Providers, etc

Bex Query Design & Report Generation (Variables, Structures, CKFs, RKFs, etc)

Bex Query integration into SAP Portal

BW Scheduling (Process Chains), Administration (transports, etc), Performance Tuning and Optimization

Minimum 5-10 full life cycle project implementations (complete SDLC) on BW

Desired Skills:

Project Management

SAP

SAP Business Intelligence (BI)

SAP Business Warehouse (BW)

SAP HANA

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

About The Employer:

Leading Global FMCG Group who are considered to be an Employer of Choice.

