SAP Business Analyst (FI/CO/PA)

SAP Business Analyst (FI/CO/PA)

R800k – [URL Removed]

Cape Town

Excellent career opportunity with a leading listed JSE FMCG Group. This role is accountable for key SAP areas and must ensure that the SAP system aligns with business goals and objectives. It includes the implementation, maintenance, optimisation, and support of the SAP FI/CO/PA modules and is responsible for enhancing the functionality and results of the SAP system to meet the evolving needs of the organisation.

Key Performance Areas

Responsible for all SAP FI/CO/PA** aspects, including support, maintenance, implementation, and optimisation.

Responsible for driving innovation and ensuring that the SAP functionality meets business needs.

Responsible for ongoing support and troubleshooting assistance to users as required.

Collaborate with business stakeholders to understand their requirements and objectives.

Develop and maintain relationships with key business stakeholders, ensuring that they are informed of project status and that system solutions are aligned with business objectives.

Responsible for system design documents, functional specifications, and test plans for SAP system solutions.

Responsible that SAP system solutions and processes are documented and that end-users are trained on new system functionality.

Conduct a thorough analysis of existing business processes and systems to identify gaps, inefficiencies, and areas for improvement.

Partner with business stakeholders, SAP functional analysts, developers, and technical teams to deliver improved business systems and processes.

Participate in system configuration, testing, and implementation activities.

Troubleshoot and resolve SAP technical issues.

Work with functional teams to ensure that SAP system solutions are effectively integrated with other IT systems.

Collaborate with the project team to ensure timely and effective delivery of projects.

Participating in SAP system audits and compliance reviews.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in appropriate field of study

Minimum of 5 to 8 years of experience in SAP FI/CO/PA within a corporate environment

Strong technical knowledge of multiple SAP modules

Extensive implementation and configuration experience

Project management experience

SAP certification required

S4 Experience desirable

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Profitability

SAP

SAP Financial Accounting & Controlling (FICO)

SAP HANA

About The Employer:

Leading listed JSE FMCG Group.

Learn more/Apply for this position