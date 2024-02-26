Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Sandton

Calling all problem-solving superheroes. We’re seeking a Senior Business Analyst to join our team. If you’re a mastermind at analyzing data, identifying trends, and creating solutions, then we need you! Apply now and let’s fight the forces of business chaos together.

What you’ll do:

Consult with various clients, and their stakeholders, to understand their value chain, structure, functions, and products and/or services.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with clients and acting as a consultant on projects or applications.

Challenge the business in their thinking, especially to understand the intent of the business requirement.

With little supervision, elicit, gather, analyze, document, validate, and communicate business requirements (User Stories and Acceptance Criteria).

Feature development: Development of new features and enhancements for the Mobile app. Analysis working with the UX design team to create a blueprint for requirements. Ensuring alignment with web functionality. Data analysis to ensure that the data required is available, mapped, and formatted. Administration and overall management for Sprint planning with developers. Testing of data services and UI-associated defect resolutions. Able to understand and work using the Behaviour Development (BDD) and Test-Driven Development (TDD) approaches for new requirements that require development.

Support: Support all aspects of the mobile app development, focused on production. Overall defect management and resolutions.



Your Expertise:

Experienced with Scrum and Agile environments.

At least 5 years experience in Business Analysis across a custom software development environment.

Experienced in UI Development.

Experience with User Acceptance Testing.

A proven ability to work across multiple project teams at a given time.

Demonstrated ability of high levels of communication skills – both verbal and written.

Strong problem-solving, communication, and presentation skills.

Qualifications Required:

Relevant Tertiary Education.

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Permanent Position

Location: Johannesburg Sandton

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

