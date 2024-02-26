Senior Full-Stack C# ASP.net Developer (Remote)

ENVIRONMENT:

A fast-growing international consultancy building bespoke software to create digital transformation solutions for a wide variety of corporate clients requires a Senior C# ASP.Net Developer. The candidate will be required to develop software and applications using mainly C#, ASP.NET and Client-side technologies. This is a small company, and the candidate must be willing to learn new technologies and be involved in all aspects of software development. The candidate must, however, be strong on the web client development side. Characteristics must include an ability to train and review junior developer’s code as well as demonstrate creativity when solving problems. The candidate should also be prepared to take the lead on small development pods and work well under pressure to meet deadlines. If successful, the candidate will have an opportunity to work within a technically minded and global development team of experienced industry professionals and gain exposure to creating new solutions for a

variety of international companies.

DUTIES:

For this role, the successful candidate would write high quality, testable code with consideration for the team Conduct peer reviews of code.

Provide guidance, feedback, and mentorship to less senior developers.

Take the lead in designing and implementing software solutions and overseeing the technical aspects of large projects.

Break down technical requirements into well scoped and iterative deliverables.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering or proven experience-based equivalent.

Solid experience with C# and ASP.Net

Excellent knowledge of web client-side technologies:

? Javascript (Angular/React/Vue/Javascript framework)

? Typescript

? CSS

Able to follow existing frameworks, patterns and architectures well and build value within them

Proven formal software development experience

Must be technically strong with a passion for coding

Good understanding of Object-Oriented design and coding

Good knowledge of SQL Server (and relevant ORM such as Entity Framework)

Experienced using source control (e.g. GITEX tensions)

Be able to translate business feedback and requirements into working software solutions

Advantages:

Financial industry background

Azure services

ATTRIBUTES:

Able to pair well with other developers and problem solve within a remote working environment using video calls

Able to remain calm under pressure

Analytical thinking with attention to detail

Willing to learn new technologies

Disciplined self-starter who can work unsupervised/autonomously in a flexible work environment

COMMENTS:

