Senior Python Developer – Gauteng Parktown

The purpose of the Senior Python Developer) is to ensure that the custom-built InteGREAT system and the SETMIS, LRM, NLRD, and theETQA modules are customized, operational, and enhanced to meet regulatory reporting requirements.

In addition, the resource will assist in easing the logjam in capacity to meet programming requirements timeously by specifying, designing, constructing, and deploying an integrated, customer-centered, secured, effective, and efficient system.

Furthermore, the resource will ensure that system defects are fixed before the system modules are put into production and to maintain functional, and high-quality applications.

Duties:

Identify and analyze user requirements;

Help design and implement functional requirements;

Build efficient back-end features in Python;

Build and implement Odoo technology;

Migrating from Odoo version 8 and 12 to version 15;

Integrate front-end components into applications;

Prioritize, assign, and execute tasks throughout the software development life cycle;

Develop Java EE applications;

Write well-designed, efficient code with minimal defects;

Review, test, and debug code including the team’s code;

Design the database architecture;

Schedule product releases with internal teams;

Document development phases; and

Ensure applications are secure and up to date

Desired Skill:

Work experience as a Senior Python Developer or similar role;

Experience designing, building, and testing Web applications;

In-depth knowledge of popular SQL relational databases preferably Postgres SQL;

Odoo Technology Experience in SETMIS and Learner registration system, ETQA, and NLRD Reporting Systems

Experience with Object-Oriented Design (OOD) and Analysis;

Problem-solving abilities;

Python-based web services;

EJB (Enterprise Java Beans);

Experience with Python frameworks (e.g., Django, Flask, Bottle);

Familiarity with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and REST API; and

Experience in developing and implementing Odoo versions 8,12 and 15.

Desired Skills:

Python

SETMIS

LRM

NLRD

Odoo Technology

Java EE

Postgres SQL

OOD

AWS

REST API

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

