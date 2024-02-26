Tax Data Analyst

We are looking for a dynamic Tax Data Analyst to join our team…

Overview

The incumbent will be responsible for validating and reconciling data from multiple sources and applying relevant tax knowledge to ensure extensive accuracy thereof. A basic understanding of investments and tax is therefore advantageous. Additionally, performing data manipulation and descriptive data analysis to ensure reasonability. The ideal candidate must have experience analyzing financial information and therefore very comfortable working with numbers.

What you’ll do:

Extensive analysis of relevant client financial information to ensure validity, completeness, accuracy, and correct recording into the client administration system

Performs data quality checks, reconciles and validates results and implements solutions to support business requirements

Collates information in predetermined formats or formats developed by the individual.

Extracts and analyses data from various sources and integrates data accordingly to meet business objectives

Performs data manipulation and descriptive/ exploratory data analysis

Simplifying and communicating complex financial information

Liaises with external and internal stakeholders appropriately to achieve desired outcomes

May be required to translate complex data and/or instructions into meaningful outcomes.

Required to interpret data and provide meaningful recommendations to the business.

Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks, and output quality.

Your expertise:

Minimum 2-4 years relevant financial analysis experience in financial services industry

Basic knowledge of investments, capital gains tax, corporate actions, foreign exchange advantageous

Advanced excel

Strong analytical skills and problem-solving skills

Very high attention to detail and accuracy

Ability to work under pressure in a fast-paced environment

Strong communication skills and excellent stakeholder engagement at various levels

Qualifications required:

Matric and degree/diploma in relevant qualification

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position (12 Months)

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment: Office environment

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

